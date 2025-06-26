UK-based Zimbabwean woman appeals for repatriation help

Spread the love

A Zimbabwean woman based in the United Kingdom, Moreblessing Mundoza, has launched a heartfelt public appeal for financial assistance to repatriate the body of her late husband, Wellington “Pablo” Nyakabau, who died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage.

Nyakabau, who had recently joined Mundoza in Leicester to start a new life in the UK, collapsed and died after suffering a severe brain haemorrhage while returning from the gym.

Devastated by the loss, Mundoza is now seeking donations through a GoFundMe campaign to transport his body back to Zimbabwe so he can be buried among his family and ancestral roots.

In an emotional message accompanying the fundraising page, Mundoza shared the couple’s journey and the devastating turn of events.