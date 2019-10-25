UK Ambassador says EU sanctions are targeted only

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson, said the European Union’s restrictive measures are only on the late former President Robert Mugabe and his wife and the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI).

In a Twitter post on Friday, Robinson said that the UK supports the Zimbabwean government in fighting corruption and human rights abuses. She wrote:

EU restrictive measures are ONLY on the Mugabes and the Zimbabwe Defence Industries. The UK stands with Zimbabweans in the fight against corruption and rights abuses. That’s where the govt should focus its efforts.

Zimbabwe and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have set aside the 25th of October as the day for the entire region to call for the removal of the restrictive measures imposed on several Zimbabwean individuals and entities.