Ugandan MP and Yoweri Museveni nemesis to grace MDC Congress

A Ugandan musician and legislator, Bobi Wine is set to grace the MDC Congress as one of the special guests currently underway in the Midlands.

Bobi Wine, who was born Robert Kyagulanyi in 1982, has been persecuted and imprisoned by the country’s dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Wine’s coming for the MDC congress was confirmed by the party’s president Nelson Chamisa who said in a statement:

Gweru is lit and painted MDC red…the colour of love, freedom and people power. I love the mood and atmosphere. Democracy never fails. Expecting a revolutionary @HEBobiwine of Uganda as one of the special guests from the African continent.