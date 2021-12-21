Uebert Angel’s mother dies

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Presidential envoy Uebert Angel has lost his mother. This was revealed by the charismatic Prophet in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Angel who is a British-Zimbabwean businessman paid tribute to the mother saying if it were not for her he would not have followed his calling.

Read his full tribute below:

Miss you already – You left this earth a few hours ago and Though you have gone to a better place I want to echo what I have always intimated – You deserved and still , though in the heavens above, deserve an entire parade not just a post or a eulogy.

For starters: it was you that birthed a baby that became an enigma and celebrated by many. You never wavered in your belief that I could achieve anything that the Lord had set in his purposes and pursuits AND you did not just carry me in your womb but you lived so that I could live and now that you have gone back home I just want everyone to know. I can still feel your touch, I can still hear your voice and when I close my eyes I can still see your face and when I move in my spirit I see you in the arms of Jesus.

I see you with your dear husband and your departed son… now is that time for reunion for you so while we miss you we celebrate your life and promotion into the heavenlies. Your love was palpable. You are the true definition of IRREPLACEABLE, the true meaning of BEAUTY, the epitome of POMP and GRANDEUR with GRACE, my secret source of power that is now received in the heavens above and seeing the creator who spoke to you about birthing me when you had stopped birthing children. My beloved mother, I love you, I will love you forever and always.

I couldn’t have asked for a more loving, selfless, caring and warm-hearted parent. My mother, If it weren’t for you I would not have followed my calling. If it wasn’t for you millions around the world would not have seen the Jesus I was sent to preach. If it wasn’t for you the less privileged would not have seen a better tomorrow.

When the Lord said 2021 was going to be a difficult year who would have thought you would be included in those difficulties. In pain and in sorrow I stand as one with the revelation of where you are. I celebrate today because of you. My Hero, my Genesis- You truly are the greatest. BeBe and I will always love you and we miss you mum, Rose Angel. Rest well in the arms of the Jesus you preached and loved!