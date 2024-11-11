U.S. Ambassador Raises Concerns Over Alleged Surveillance by Zimbabwean Intelligence

Spread the love

HARARE – The United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, has reportedly expressed concerns to Zimbabwean government officials regarding alleged surveillance by State security agents.

The ambassador, who assumed office in July 2024, has reportedly raised complaints about suspected intelligence tracking, which she believes is compromising her security and increasing diplomatic tensions between Washington and Harare.

According to a source close to the matter, Tremont has grown “weary about suspected surveillance and being trailed during her travels.”

The source disclosed to NewsDay that the ambassador recently dispatched a team to engage with senior Zimbabwean officials to address her concerns over the alleged surveillance by members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Tremont’s concerns signal a potential strain in diplomatic relations between the two countries, as issues of state surveillance and privacy continue to surface.

This development follows a period of historically tense relations between Zimbabwe and the United States, marked by sanctions and differing views on governance and human rights.

As of now, neither the Zimbabwean government nor the U.S. embassy has issued an official statement on the matter. However, the alleged surveillance could impact ongoing diplomatic discussions, especially if the issue is not resolved promptly.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...