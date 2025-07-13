Two Zimbabweans Die in Car Crash En Route to Jah Prayzah Concert in Canada

Spread the love

OTTAWA, Canada – Two Zimbabwean nationals based in Canada, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, tragically lost their lives in a fatal car crash in Edmonton on Saturday night.

According to preliminary reports, the pair was travelling to attend the Ndini Mukudzeyi concert by popular Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah when their vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, leading to a fatal accident. Both men died on the spot.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Zimbabwean diaspora community in Canada, with tributes pouring in on social media as friends and family mourn the untimely loss.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Jah Prayzah’s concert, which had drawn Zimbabweans from across the country, proceeded amid a sombre atmosphere following the news of the fatal accident.

Maziriri and Mafuwe were described by friends as vibrant members of the community who will be dearly missed. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.