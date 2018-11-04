Two months on Foreign Minister Moyo still porly

FOREIGN affairs minister Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo is yet to return to work, nearly two months after he was rushed to an upmarket Harare hospital with an undisclosed health complaint.

The coup spokesman’s unexplained illness has curiously coincided with vice president Constantino Chiwenga also being side-lined by poor health.

Chiwenga, then head of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, led the military intervention which toppled then president Robert Mugabe last November.

Home affairs minister Cain Mathema has stepped in as acting foreign affairs minister and took part in meetings with visiting Indian vice president Venkaiah Naidu in Harare Saturday.

Moyo was taken ill mid-September and admitted at the Avenues Clinic in Harare where reportedly underwent two operations.

He has not been seen in public since.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday that Moyo was on the mend, “he is doing some work such as advising and guiding; taking some decisions even. But we are not sure when he will be back at work.

Last month presidential spokesman George Charamba dismissed media reports claiming that Moyo had been airlifted to South Africa for treatment.

“It is understood that he had two operations meant to remove some growth in the stomach.

“He was treated at a local hospital and only travelled to South Africa today for a review,” said Charamba at the time.

Moyo was the public face of the military coup which ousted then president Robert Mugabe last November.

After soldiers swooped onto the streets of the capital on that eventful night, Moyo later appeared on television to deny a coup was underway, claiming that the military was only hunting down criminals around Mugabe.