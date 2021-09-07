Turner buried in Goromonzi, described as a true Pan Africanist

The late American Anti-sanctions Activist Gregory Turner, who died on the 22nd of last month and was declared a Liberation War Hero has been laid to rest at Devonia Farm in Goromonzi.

Relatives, friends, government and Zanu PF officials this Tuesday converged at at the farm to pay their last respects to the late Cde Gregory Turner.

Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa described the late Cde Turner as a true Pan Africanist who demonstrated his unwavering support for Zimbabwe.

Cde Turner was a true Pan Africanist who stood by us as a nation and defended what he felt was right. We will forever cherish his efforts to see the lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe and we hope that one day his dream shall come to pass, he said.

Former Congressman in the US State of Illinois, Mr Ken Duncan and family representative Camille Turner applauded the Government of Zimbabwe under the stewardship of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for recognising Cde Turner by according him Liberation Hero status.

Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Honourable Kindness Paradza who was representing Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, said Cde Turner believed in Africa and Zimbabwe in particular, hence the void he has left will be difficult to fill.

Turner, who was now based in Zimbabwe, was an American activist jailed for 15 months in 2015 for lobbying for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Popularly known as the African envoy during his time in America, Turner spent the past 35 years fighting Neo-colonialism and facilitating development projects across Africa.

He is survived by five daughters.

Source: ZBC