‘Turmoil in Zanu PF’ – Chinamasa

ACTING Zanu-PF political commissar Patrick Chinamasa yesterday confirmed deep factionalism in Manicaland province, leading to an emergency meeting to address the problems.

Chinamasa made the remarks in Rusape yesterday while addressing a Makoni district development co-ordinating committee (DCC) meeting with various stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe economist John Mafararikwa, who was the guest of honour.

Makoni DCC chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa chaired the meeting where Chinamasa decried divisions in Nyanga, Mutare and Chipinge districts.

He said they had since met with the warring factions in two districts.

“Unity is important in the party, we need unity to develop. Recently, we were in Nyanga and we met leaders there over factionalism and the meeting ended at 1am as we tried to get things right,” Chinamasa said.

“Last week, we were in Mutare to deal with divisions and we have since identified people who are involved and if they fail to reform, we will take action against them.

“We were supposed to be in Chipinge this weekend, but there were other pressing issues. We are going to speak to individuals who are causing divisions in these three districts,” he said.

Chinamasa hailed Makoni district for leading by example.

“I am happy that here in Makoni district, we are united and this is good for the party,” he said.

Mutare reportedly has two factions; one led by Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Mike Madiro, and the other by Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri.

Nyakuedzwa said the party was going to undertake several developmental projects in the area.

“I am happy with the unity in the district, we are going to hold such developmental meetings in the constituency in the future,” he said.