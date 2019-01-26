Tuku’s body arrives in Madziva for final destination

MADZIVA, Shamva – The body of national hero, music legend Oliver Mtukudzi has arrived in Madziva, Shamva district ahead of burial tomorrow.

Tuku’s body left Harare this afternoon aboard an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter.

Meanwhile, it was an emotional but befitting send-off as several people lined up their cars along airport road to get a glimpse of the casket of Mtukudzi on its way to the One Commando Barracks.

Not to be outdone were some grandmothers who joined the convoy up-to the helicopter which ferried the casket of the late music superstar.

Accompanied by Tuku’s wife Daisy and close relatives, the body was seen off at the One Command Barracks by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi, Mashonaland West Minister of State Honourable Mary Mliswa, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Mike Madiro, war veterans chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa and several other people.