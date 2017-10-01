Tsvangirai discharged from hospital

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) says its president has finally been discharged after spending nearly two weeks in a Johannesburg hospital.

Sources close to the party revealed that Morgan Tsvangirai had been airlifted from Harare after experiencing severe vomiting.

The party says its members were concerned about his health but are now relieved to know he is recovering.

MDC Deputy President Nelson Chamisa says Tsvangirai is still in the country.

“He’s fully recuperating and he’s just taking few days from active involvement and active leadership.”

Chamisa says the party’s members are excited at the news.

“We’re so excited and very grateful that finally, the president is doing well and back on the rail.”

He says Tsvangirai has a demanding election campaign schedule ahead of him.

