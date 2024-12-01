Tshabangu Recalls Support from Government During Geneva Hospitalisation

Spread the love

HARARE – Sengezo Tshabangu, the embattled Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), revealed in Parliament that he received assurances and support from top government officials while he was critically ill in Geneva, Switzerland.

Tshabangu, who represented Zimbabwe at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting, fell gravely ill upon arrival in Geneva on 11 October and was hospitalised in intensive care for a week.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Tshabangu expressed profound gratitude for the assistance provided during his medical ordeal, singling out Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and President Emmerson Mnangagwa for their personal intervention.

“While I was bedridden in Geneva, Vice President Chiwenga called me, assuring me that the government would do everything in its power to bring me back home alive. The following day, President Mnangagwa also called, encouraging me to keep fighting and telling me, ‘All shall be well,’” Tshabangu said.

A Close Call in Geneva

Detailing his experience, Tshabangu said he became unwell shortly after arriving in Geneva on 10 October. He was taken to a medical centre before being transferred to a larger hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

“I was dizzy and could not carry on. I was rushed to a medical centre, and later to a bigger hospital, where I spent a week in ICU. It was a dire situation,” he recounted.

Tshabangu highlighted the financial and moral support he received from both Parliament and the government, expressing gratitude for the timely intervention that covered his medical bills.

“My bills were paid on time. This Government and Parliament ensured I was well taken care of. Imagine being in ICU in a foreign-developed hospital without adequate support—it could have been worse,” Tshabangu said.

A Message of Unity

Tshabangu emphasised that his role in Geneva transcended political affiliations, praising the government for prioritising his welfare despite his position as an opposition leader.

“I went to Geneva representing Zimbabwe, not just the CCC. The Head of State and his Deputy demonstrated that as Zimbabweans, we deserve equal care, regardless of political affiliations,” he said.

He also extended his thanks to colleagues across the political divide for their sympathy and support during his illness.

Political Turmoil Within CCC

While Tshabangu recovers physically, he remains at the centre of political strife within the CCC. His leadership has been contentious, marked by mass recalls of opposition officials he deemed illegitimately appointed. Critics accuse him of undermining the party’s position in councils and Parliament, paving the way for ZANU PF dominance.

These challenges have exacerbated internal divisions, with three factions—led by Tshabangu, Jameson Timba, and Welshman Ncube—clashing over control of the party and its resources, including the US$22 million allocated under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

The infighting has resulted in financial instability, leaving party employees with unpaid salaries and weakening the CCC’s operational capacity.

Despite the political chaos, Tshabangu reiterated his commitment to representing Zimbabwe and fostering unity, both at home and abroad.

