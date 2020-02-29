‘Tsenengamu expulsion from Zanu PF unravels’ – Report

BINDURA – ZANU PF’s Mashonaland Central Province led by Kazembe Kazembe on Saturday met in Bindura and recommended the expulsion of the suspended former Youth League Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu; an online publication reported.

He is being accused of continuing to defy a Politburo directive to stop his spirited fight against corruption and cartels and defying a Politburo directive to enroll at the Chitepo School of ideology.



ZANU PF sources said the Provincial Executive Committee’s recommendation to expel Tsenengamu awaits the endorsement of the Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) which is now in session.



If endorsed the recommendation will be taken to the Politburo for approval in the coming week.

This is a developing story…