WASHINGTON – Former U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to dismantle Voice of America (VoA) and other government-funded media outlets worldwide, a move that could significantly impact international audiences, including Zimbabwe.

Voice of America’s Studio 7 has been broadcasting to Zimbabwe for many years, providing news and analysis to listeners in the country. The decision to shut down the U.S.-funded broadcaster comes as part of Trump’s broader efforts to overhaul America’s public diplomacy and global media operations.

The executive order mandates the closure of several government-backed media outlets, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and Middle East Broadcasting Networks. These entities have traditionally provided independent news coverage to regions with restricted press freedoms.

Critics argue that the decision could leave millions of people around the world without access to reliable news, particularly in countries where independent journalism is suppressed. Analysts also warn that shutting down VoA and its affiliates could weaken U.S. influence abroad, allowing state-controlled media from rival nations to dominate the global information space.

VoA Studio 7’s broadcasts to Zimbabwe have long served as an alternative source of news for audiences in a country where state-controlled media dominates. The station has provided coverage on political developments, governance, and social issues affecting Zimbabweans.

It remains unclear how soon the executive order will be implemented or whether it will face legal challenges. However, media watchdogs and press freedom advocates have vowed to resist the move, citing its potential consequences on global access to independent journalism.

