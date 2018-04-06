Trouble In NPF As Grace Says Mutinhiri Is Incompetent To Challenge Mnangagwa, Chamisa

The new opposition party, the National Patriotic Front (NPF) which was endorsed by former President Robert Mugabe is reported to be engulfed in leadership squabbles.

Former first lady Grace Mugabe and her supporters do not have faith in party leader Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri and want him replaced. They are said to be claiming that Mutinhiri does not have the capacity to take on the ruling Zanu-PF in the upcoming harmonised elections.

Sources who spoke to the Daily News said

There is war inside the party, with Grace and her close former G40 kingpins now pushing for Mutinhiri’s ouster, claiming that he is incompetent and that she is better qualified and placed to lead the party into this year’s elections. …It is also clear now that he was used, just like what Grace and the G40 kingpins did to poor (former Cabinet minister Sydney) Sekeramayi whose name they expediently threw into the Zanu PF succession mix last year when they in fact wanted Grace to succeed Mugabe.

However, party spokesperson JEalousy Mawarire dismissed the allegations saying it was misinformation being released by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. Said Mawarire

I have not heard any complaints about … Mutinhiri’s leadership and therefore cannot comment on falsehoods planted by the junta to elicit information about our party.

More: Daily News