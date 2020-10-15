Trouble brewing in Chamisa’s MDC

Fresh trouble is brewing in the MDC Alliance with its leaders now standing accused of overlooking an agreement which allows the group that came up with one of the coalition deputies to field some candidates unopposed in some parliamentary seats.

According to the agreement, constituent parties were to field candidates in select areas – without being contested by other parties in the pact. But now Nelson Chamisa and his allies are said to have disregarded that agreement by allowing members from their group to take part in the Kuwadzana primary elections.

One of the aspiring candidates from the Welshman Ncube group said he had to withdraw from the Kuwadzana race out of frustration and alleged lack of principles by the Chamisa camp. The seat was left vacant following Miriam Mushayi’s death.

Mushayi belonged to Ncube’s MDC.