Tributes paid to Zimbabwean Leeds health trust’s oldest staff member who has died aged 81

LEEDS, UK – A Leeds health trust has paid touching tribute its oldest agency worker who has died at the age of 81.

Patrick Mucheriwa, originally from Zimbabwe was the oldest agency worker for the Leeds and York Partnership Foundation Trust – and one of the oldest in the NHS – when he died last month in his home country of Zimbabwe.

The 81-year-old, who had 10 children, 27 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, had joined the Trust in 2007 and was described as a “highly valued” member of staff who helped patients across the city.

He had returned to Zimbabwe in August to be with his family and died on January 19.

Sajimon Madathil, clinical lead for bank staffing, said: “Scores of people will have known and enjoyed working with Patrick. He helped patients across the board in both Leeds and York areas, latterly those with profound learning difficulties.

“He was a highly valued member of staff and will be badly missed. He was capable, a dedicated key member, and extremely dependable.

“He was the oldest member of our bank staff – we value them and rely on them.”

Patrick was also well-known in the Middleton area of Leeds where he was a long-standing member of St Mary’s Church of England.

His family described him as a “fatherly figure to the community” and added that he was a loving and selfless person, very sociable, kind, and hard-working.