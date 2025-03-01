Trevor Ncube Dares Police to Arrest Him Over Jailed Journalist

Spread the love

HARARE – Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) publisher, Trevor Ncube, has challenged the police to arrest him instead of his journalist, Blessed Mhlanga, who remains in detention after being denied bail by a Harare magistrate.

Speaking at the Harare Magistrates Court on Friday, where he had come to show solidarity with Mhlanga, Ncube expressed frustration over the journalist’s incarceration. Mhlanga was arrested on Monday after voluntarily surrendering himself to the police.

The journalist is facing charges of inciting violence through his interviews with outspoken war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, who called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.

However, Ncube, who previously served as an advisor to Mnangagwa, argued that Mhlanga was simply carrying out his journalistic duties and should not be held responsible for the content he covered.

“Blessed is not AMH. He’s just a journalist practicing his profession, which is constitutionally protected, just like you guys are doing here, broadcasting to the public at home,” Ncube told journalists.

“You can’t be accused of inciting the public for broadcasting what I’m saying right now. I am the one who should be brought before the courts, not the journalists who transmit the information. So, I’m disappointed in that regard, but this is the reality that we are in right now,” he added.

Ncube also criticised the court’s decision to deny Mhlanga bail, saying it reflected a selective application of the law and an attack on press freedom.

“I think the most important issue here is that the court failed to recognise that this case involves freedom of expression and press freedom. Blessed did not say any of the things he is alleged to have said,” he said.

The media entrepreneur further accused Mnangagwa of exerting control over the judiciary, claiming that the President had influence over court rulings.

“Unfortunately, President Mnangagwa owns the courts. They have said they own the military; they own the police; they will do as they please. What we saw happening today is not fair; it is not justice, and our Constitution does not support what has just taken place here,” Ncube said.

Mhlanga was denied bail by Magistrate Farai Gwitima, who ruled that he was likely to interfere with witnesses who are his subordinates. The magistrate also stated that his release could jeopardise peace in Zimbabwe.

His lawyer, Chris Mhike, has indicated that he will be filing an appeal at the High Court as soon as possible.

Mhlanga is set to return to court on March 14 for a routine remand hearing.

