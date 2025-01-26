Tragic Deaths of 20 Zimbabweans in Stilfontein Mine Collapse Confirmed

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – At least 20 Zimbabwean nationals have been confirmed dead after being trapped in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, where they had been holed up for weeks without adequate food or water, according to The Sunday Mail.

The Zimbabwean government confirmed the devastating loss of life, which is part of a broader tragedy that has claimed 87 lives from various Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

The Stilfontein mine, once a prolific gold producer, has been abandoned for years. However, it became a haven for illegal miners, commonly known as “zama zamas,” who continued to extract gold from the mine’s abandoned shafts. The miners were trapped underground after South African authorities launched a siege operation to flush them out. The siege, intended to drive illegal miners to the surface, instead left hundreds of miners trapped below ground. Fear of arrest and the hazardous conditions inside the mine prevented many from attempting to escape.

Reports indicate that several miners opted to stay underground, fearing arrest as South African authorities cracked down on illegal mining activities. During the crackdown, 475 illegal miners were arrested, with preliminary information suggesting that more than 100 of those detained are Zimbabweans.

Ambassador David Hamadziripi of the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa confirmed the tragic deaths, saying that around 20 Zimbabwean nationals are believed to have perished in the mine. The Zimbabwean Consulate in Johannesburg, working with South African authorities, has dispatched officials to gather information and facilitate the identification of both survivors and deceased miners. Efforts are underway to trace the relatives of the deceased to help confirm their identities, with DNA testing considered as a last resort.

Amb Hamadziripi noted that the identification process is still in its early stages. “We are in the early days of what is likely going to be a long and painstaking process,” he said. “We are gathering information that will enable the identification of the deceased and tracing their relatives for DNA testing if necessary.”

DNA testing has not yet begun, as officials await further information from those arrested and their families. Once the identification process is completed, authorities will move forward with the deportation of survivors and the repatriation of the deceased’s remains.

While the rescue mission for survivors began in January 2025, a metal cage and lift system were used to retrieve those still trapped underground. South African authorities are also continuing their efforts to complete the verification process for the arrested miners. Ambassador Hamadziripi confirmed that a team from the Zimbabwean Consulate visited the site from January 17 to 19, but the process of verifying the nationalities of those arrested remains ongoing.

As the tragic event continues to unfold, both Zimbabwean and South African authorities are working to manage the aftermath, providing support for the affected families and ensuring that justice is served for the victims of the disaster.

