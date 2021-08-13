Tragedy As UK-based Zimbabwe Family Loses Two Key Members To Covid

THE Diaspora Insurance continues playing its pivotal role in assisting many people living in the diaspora who need funeral assistance.

Recently one Mare family lost two members Catherine Mare (55) and the father Mare (77) in a very short period of time.

Catherine died on the 17th of July and a few days later after burying his daughter the father also succumbed to covid-19 on the 5th of August.

Catherine was suffering from cancer for four years and 5 months and she passed on in the UK.

Her sister expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Diaspora Insurance for supporting them on their loss.

“We would like to thank the Diaspora Funeral cash plan for helping us during this difficult time. We were not sure if they were going to help us considering that it was our first time working with them and they are also out of the country. With the Diaspora Insurance we did not even have any challenge, we called them and claimed that we had lost Catherine. I spoke to Jeff Madzingo and he was so nice, explained everything for us, and sent us to claim forms to sign. They have been honest, we called them and claimed that my sister had died and they were very nice and helped us well,” she said.

‘’They gave us US$15 000 for the repatriation of Catherine’s body, I encourage all those living in the diaspora to join the Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan. The Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan also did a video and photoshoot for the whole process from receiving her body till she was laid to rest,” she said