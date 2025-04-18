Tourists Train Collision: Victoria Falls-Bound Tourists Escape Injury, Staff Hospitalised

Spread the love

VICTORIA FALLS – A serious train collision just outside Gwanda early this morning has left 18 people hospitalised and raised urgent questions about Zimbabwe’s rail safety standards in 2025.

The incident involved a luxury Rovos Rail passenger train carrying 47 international tourists en route to Victoria Falls and a Bulawayo-Beitbridge Railway (BBR) goods train.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:30 AM, eight kilometres outside Gwanda. While initial reports had suggested tourists were among the injured, railway officials later confirmed that all casualties were staff members. Fourteen of the injured were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, while four were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo for further treatment. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The Rovos Rail train had been travelling from South Africa, offering a luxury cross-border experience for tourists seeking to witness the grandeur of Victoria Falls. With the rail journey now interrupted, the tourists will complete the remainder of the 435-kilometre trip by road on Friday.

However, the rerouting comes with its own frustrations. The rail operator has warned that the journey could take up to eight hours due to deteriorating road conditions between Gwanda and Victoria Falls. Many have voiced concerns about the poor state of infrastructure and the impact this may have on Zimbabwe’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

Rovos Rail has issued a statement apologising for the disruption and confirmed that passengers will receive a full refund for the journey.

While the cause of the collision has not yet been officially established, an investigation is underway. Transport and Infrastructure officials have been dispatched to the scene, and the Railways Inspectorate is expected to provide a preliminary report in the coming days.

Observers are questioning how such an accident could occur on a mainline in 2025, given technological advancements in signalling and train tracking systems. Critics say the accident is symptomatic of deeper issues in the country’s state-run infrastructure, which has suffered years of neglect, underinvestment, and alleged corruption.

“This is not just about a train crash,” said one transport analyst. “It’s about the failure to modernise and maintain our transport systems—something tourists and citizens alike are now paying the price for.”

Public sentiment online and in local communities has been fierce, with many Zimbabweans expressing embarrassment and outrage over the incident.

“We are a nation that boasts about Victoria Falls as a world-class destination,” said one Victoria Falls-based tour operator. “But how do we expect the world to take us seriously when we can’t even ensure the safety of a luxury train ride or offer decent roads as a backup?”

Others have pointed fingers at systemic corruption within the transport ministry and associated parastatals, alleging that misappropriation of funds meant for infrastructure upgrades has left the country dangerously vulnerable to such accidents.

As the injured recover and the tourists prepare for a long road trip through Zimbabwe’s potholed highways, the spotlight now turns to the government’s response. The tourism industry, already reeling from inflation and power shortages, can ill afford another blow to its image.

This incident has not only exposed flaws in railway operations but also reignited debate about the broader decay of Zimbabwe’s public infrastructure—a situation many believe is the result of chronic mismanagement and unchecked greed.

For now, the nation holds its breath, hoping that investigations will yield answers—and accountability.

