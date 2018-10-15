Top Mnangagwa aide dies in horrific bus crash

A TOP ally of president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been killed in a horrific road accident.

Officials confirmed that Midlands Zanu PF deputy provincial chairperson Goodwill’s Shiri did not survive the crash which occurred just outside Gweru.

Details remained sketchy late Monday night by party provincial chairman Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed the development.

“It’s true we have lost Cde Shiri in an accident,” said Ncube who was still in shock and unable to give details of the accident.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Shiri was hit by a Harare-bound bus which veered off the road while trying to avoid a stray donkey.

More to follow …