Top cop Makodza comes out guns blazing

BRIDGET MANANAVIRE

This comes soon after Makodza, who is out on bail, recently reported Zacc investigating officer Eric Chacha to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office led by former prosecutor Thabani Mpofu for abuse of office.

In a letter to Sacu dated 10 February 2021, the police boss says Chacha is abusing his office and acting out of personal interest and malice against him, which he insists is criminal.

Makodza, who has deal with many high-profile corruption cases himself, accused Chacha of getting him arrested in January in a bid to rescue his close friend Felix Munyaradzi, a controversial land baron who is Delatfin Properties director, in a court battle with him after he was swindled US$40 000 cash in a botched residential stand deal in Sandton Park, Mt Hampden, just outside Harare.

In the latest letter of complaint dated 4 March, Makodza’s lawyer Tapiwa Makanza says Constable Fortunate Dube, stationed in Marondera and married to Chacha, has been receiving financial and material benefits from Munyaradzi, who is involved in the US$40 000 fraud court case in which his client is the complainant.

“Our instructions are that your officer, Cst Fortunate Dube is engaged in suspicious relations with Felix Munyaradzi which amount to corrupt practices,” the letter reads.

“It has been established that Cst Fortunate Dube is involved in financial transactions with Felix Munyaradzi, in that on the 15th of January 2021 they transacted RTGS1 000.00. On the 15th of February 2021, Munyaradzi sent RTGS500 to Dube. Cst Dube uses cellphone number 0776280820 and Munyaradzai uses cellphone number 0786139263.

“It has also been established that the Toyota Ipsum (blue in colour registration number AEV 3002), Dube is driving was paid for by Munyaradzi. It has also been established that the house located on stand number 8224 Rusike Phase 3 in Marondera registered in Dube’s name was built using funds from Munyaradzi.” – News Hawks