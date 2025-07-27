Tongai Mnangagwa Seeks Regularisation Of Illegal Settlement On Airport Expansion Land

DEPUTY Tourism and Hospitality minister, Tongai Mnangagwa, wants the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to regularise the stay of his supporters illegally settled on land reserved for the expansion of the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Mnangagwa is the Zanu MP for Hunyani constituency in Harare.

According to a letter addressed to the CAAZ chief executive officer George Mashababe dated July 2, 2025, Mnangagwa was seeking the regularisation of people staying on ‘part of the land within the airport’s yellow zone.’

In his letter, Mnangagwa said the ever increasing demand for accommodation has led to his request to offer equal representation to his people.

“I am humbly bringing to your attention the above subject matter pertaining to people living in Bellapaise Estate,” Mnangagwa wrote.

“I am drawing parallels with the developments that took place in Arlington, which have been built to accommodate the ever-increasing demand for residential accommodation.

“Both Arlington and Bellapaise fall under my jurisdiction in Hunyani constituency and as the legislator for the area, my duty is to make sure that I represent all people equally without any bias.”

Despite admitting that the people were illegally resettled in the yellow zone, Mnangagwa said he was of the view that Bellapaise falls under the green zone.

According to the CAAZ map, the green zone is reserved for crop and livestock production as well as for offering a buffer zone.

“I am of the view that Bellapaise falls within the green zone, hence, my direct appeal to have your office give me a clearance letter for Bellapaise to start development,” Mnangagwa said.

“This is a request to your highly esteemed office which, if granted, will definitely ease the pressure of finding another place to put the more than 3000 households currently staying in Bellapaise.”

CAAZ spokesperson, Firstme Vitori, referred The Standard to the Airports Council of Zimbabwe (ACZ) when contacted for comment.

“On this matter, kindly engage the airport operator, ACZ, as they are mandated to develop and operate airports in Zimbabwe,” Vitori said.

ACZ public relations officer, Tonderai Mangombe, said matters related to land usage near the airport rested with the ministry of Local Government.

“Under normal circumstances, people are not allowed to put permanent structures near the airport to give room for airport expansion,” he said.

“We also submit our master plans to the Local Government ministry where we state how we wish to expand the airport

“We now handle over six million passengers at the airport, and so ancillary activities have to suit the growth of the airport.”

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister, Felix Mhona, referred The Standard to his Local Government counterpart, Daniel Garwe, for comment.

“The regularisation of housing developments falls under the purview of the ministry of Local; Government,” he said.

Garwe and Mnangagwa could not be reached for comment.

The government has previously warned that houses and developments around the Airport area, including Arlington Estate and Retreat suburb face demolition.

In the run off to the 2018 polls, Mnangagwa was accused of working with Rai Gwenyambira, a councillor who was seeking re-election, to illegally parcelling out land to desperate homeseekers as a vote-buying gimmick.

He is also linked to illegal land grab in Manyame, Southern Roses and Eyestone, including in cemeteries and other restricted zones.

“These are the same people he now wants to seek regularisation for,” a Zanu PF insider from Hunyani constituency told The Standard.

The late Robert Mugabe in 2015 ordered the destruction of houses by Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative, adjacent to the airport, describing them not as only an eyesore, but a threat to the development of the airport.

The settlement along Airport Road was declared illegal as the land is reserved for the expansion of Harare International Airport.

It is also standard practice internationally to ensure that residential areas are far away from airports in the event of accidents during takeoff or landing.

The government has said developments in the Arlington and Retreat areas were done in violation of the Civil Aviation Act and the ACZ. – The Standard