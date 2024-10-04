Tinotenda Nyandoro Wins EU Biodiversity Photo Competition

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Tinotenda Nyandoro, a professional photographer, has emerged victorious in the European Union (EU) Biodiversity Photo Competition, beating four other finalists in a contest designed to highlight visual storytelling around biodiversity and inclusion.

By Tina Musonza

The competition was aimed at promoting awareness of environmental conservation.

The announcement was made yesterday in Harare during the launch of the EU Green Diplomacy Week. This marked the conclusion of the photo competition, which saw only five finalists making it to the top out of 190 entries. The event attracted a wide range of stakeholders, including the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe, ZimParks, CIRAD, Danish Church Aid, and ZELA, as part of the EU’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the environment under the Global Gateway strategy.

In an interview, Nyandoro explained the inspiration behind his winning image, which showcases the harmonious interaction between humans, animals, and nature.

“The image I captured tells a story of the gentle balance between humans and wildlife. It highlights how people travel long distances to tour areas where animals like rhinos live, reinforcing the bond humans share with nature. This particular photo was taken near Christon Bank, close to Harare, where rhinos are rarely seen,” Nyandoro said. He urged fellow photographers to continue telling impactful, positive stories that help shift the narrative around endangered species.

“Protecting rhinos is symbolic of broader conservation efforts that aim to safeguard iconic species and maintain ecological balance,” he added.

The second-place winner, Jared Bunga, received USD $400 for his photograph depicting herdsmen guiding cattle. His image illustrated the interdependence between humans and animals, with healthy ecosystems being crucial for livelihoods. Bunga’s work echoed EU projects aimed at improving land management to ensure that communities and nature coexist.

Harry Randel, who took third place, submitted a powerful image of anti-poaching scouts standing guard as elephants crossed a river, representing their vital role in protecting wildlife from illegal activities. The fourth finalist, Kudzai Tinago, captured three children playing in the water under Beitbridge, symbolizing the interdependence between local communities and natural water sources. “It’s an image that shows how the local people rely on the water under the bridge, which has been built to conserve this essential resource,” Tinago said.

Fifth-place finisher Wilson Kakurira’s photo featured elephants walking along a tarred road, with one side of the road lush and green and the other ravaged by a veld fire. His image highlighted how human-built infrastructure can help protect wildlife and preserve the environment.

Speaking at the event, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann emphasized the critical role of photojournalism in addressing environmental and wildlife issues. “Zimbabwe’s natural resources offer immense potential. As the EU, we will continue to be a partner to Zimbabwe in tackling complex environmental challenges and preserving this extraordinary heritage,” Ambassador von Kirchmann said.

He also encouraged collaboration among key stakeholders to support wildlife and environmental conservation efforts. “Team Europe is committed to working with partners who have the expertise and knowledge to protect the valuable natural heritage Zimbabwe holds,” he added.

The EU Green Diplomacy Week is a global initiative that promotes environmental sustainability. The photo competition and related activities reflect the EU’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure investments worldwide, particularly through its flagship Global Gateway program, which focuses on addressing climate change and supporting partner countries in achieving their development goals.