Time is up for Patrick Chinamasa

FORMER finance minister Patrick Chinamasa is facing a rebellion from Zanu PF members in his Makoni home district, Manicaland province ahead of the party’s Central Committee elections.

A Zanu PF inter-district meeting held in Rusape on Wednesday and attended by chairpersons from the youth, women, main league, and senior party members saw the majority of party members rejecting Chinamasa.

This was after Makoni District Coordination Committee (DCC) chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa attempted to impose Chinamasa by saying he should not be contested in the Central Committee elections.

Zanu PF Headlands MP Christopher Chingosho then reportedly moved a motion that Chinamasa should be contested.

Chingosho yesterday confirmed the motion.

“It is very clear in our constitution that if someone’s mandate is over, there should be elections and everyone should go into the elections. Our President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already said power comes from the people,” Chingosho said

“Yes l moved the motion that comrade Chinamasa should be contested just like any other person,” he added

Chinamasa who gave a vote of thanks at the meetings allegedly said people who caused chaos at the gathering were bogus district chairpersons of the party. He could not be reached for comment yesterday. – The Standard

