Third Break-In at Mnangagwa Properties: Shots Fired at President’s Harare Residence

Spread the love

HARARE – Shots were fired after intruders broke into President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s private residence in the exclusive Hellensville neighborhood in Harare on July 6, ZimLive reports. This incident marks the third break-in targeting the Mnangagwa family in just two weeks.

The latest breach occurred shortly after midnight on Wheeleon Road, where the President’s sprawling two-story mansion is still under construction. At least three male suspects were seen fleeing the property after police fired warning shots. Authorities believe the thieves were after construction equipment stored at the site. An armoured cable and a copper pipe, which were abandoned by the fleeing suspects, were recovered in the yard.

The mansion, built by the Chinese company Zim Nantong Construction, has been under construction for more than five years. The property spans 25,000 square meters and includes eight cluster houses at various stages of completion.

This incident follows two other security breaches targeting the Mnangagwa family. On June 23 and 25, Deputy Finance Minister David Mnangagwa’s Borrowdale home was broken into. In the first incident, the intruder smashed iPads, tore up papers, and stole a Beretta pistol and 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition from a backpack left on the roof. The second incident saw bullets left outside the deputy minister’s bedroom door and on the lawn. Additionally, a fire broke out at his house on June 28, taking hours to extinguish.

On July 5, there was a break-in at the office of Deputy Tourism Minister Tongai Mnangagwa, the President’s nephew. The intruder accessed the office through the ceiling on the 6th floor of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority building, located at the corner of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way. The exact timing of the break-in is believed to be between July 5 and July 8.

These consecutive break-ins have prompted speculation about potential targeted political manoeuvres within Zanu PF’s succession battles. However, law enforcement sources told ZimLive that no concrete links have been established between the incidents. Police investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

The recent series of break-ins have heightened security concerns for the Mnangagwa family, underscoring the need for enhanced protective measures.

Source: ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...