‘The worst is over’ — Mnangagwa

THE worst is over and the future promises a prosperous economy for everyone, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Sakubva Urban Renewal Project in Mutare yesterday, the Head of State and Government admitted that austerity measures implemented by his administration had caused suffering.

“Our policies have created problems, but we are certain of where we are going. To achieve our goal we have to take measures which are painful, but it will pass and everyone will be happy. Nothing comes cheaply. We have to tighten our belts and I am happy that the worst is over! The bad is past us. Things are going to improve,” said President Mnangagwa.

According to the State media urged discipline among the business community warning those charging goods and services in American dollars face punishment.

“We were used to multi-currency and there are businesses that are still charging in US dollars. We now have a law dealing with such practice. We will punish those violating the law. Things will straighten up. We will not hesitate,” he warned.

President Mnangagwa said laws were promulgated to ensure sanity and not to please anyone.

“The laws were promulgated not to please anyone, but to ensure the nation progresses well. We want discipline, discipline. You might enjoy it now (violating the law) but the long arm of the law will catch up with you and when it happens don’t say Mnangagwa’s Government is bad,” he said.

He said austerity measures instituted by Government and the re-introduction of the local currency were aimed at bringing economic stability.

“Tirikugadzira nyika irurame vana vedu vagare zvakanaka. We must leave this country in a better position when we go away,” added President Mnangagwa.

He urged Zimbabweans to pride in their currency.

“Our currency collapsed in 2008 and we brought a basket of currencies, but we now know that no country succeeds without its own currency hence we introduced our own currency in June. Many were used to other currencies like Rand and US Dollar, but muchida musingadi nyika ino inofanigwa kuva nemari yayo. Every Zimbabwean must be proud to have own currency. The Mozambicans have their Metical. If its value falls, they stick to it. South Africa has its own Rand and they are proud of it. Botswana has Pula and they are proud of it. In Zambia they have the Kwacha and it is theirs. Ko isu ngative neyedu nyangwe kukatonhora, ngative neyedu. Kukaita nzara ngative neyedu. Tikaita maguta ngative neyedu.Tikarwara ngative neyedu. Tikachata tochata neyedu. Tovaka dzimba nemari yedu,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the use of your own currency reflected on a nation’s independence and sovereignty.

“That is what is called independence. That is what is called a proud nation. We are going to build our nation on the basis of our own resources in Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.