‘The world is watching Zimbabwe’ ex-US says

Ex-United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe Bruce Wharton says he is praying for the nation of Zimbabwe as the country heads towards a period of mass protests called by the opposition MDC beginning Friday August 16.

The former diplomat urged the police and the army to behave in a professional manner because the world was watching.

In a statement on Twitter Wharton said, “Lots of us praying for Zimbabwe this weekend. Praying that marchers remain peaceful and refuse to be provoked or intimidated, that police and military behave professionally, and that politicians pay attention. The world is watching.”

Meanwhile MDC Vice President Tendai Biti says the Friday demonstration was a peaceful protest that is aimed at finding a solution to Zimbabwe’s problems.

“The #FreeZimbabweCampaign March set for tomorrow is a legitimate peace protest march allowed by the constitution.Our cause is simple ,it is a cry for #RealChangeThatDelivers . Things can’t continue the way they are . People are suffering. We march in peace for a free Zimbabwe.” Said Biti.

On Thursday morning President Emmerson Mnangagwa invited the opposition leader MDC to join the national dialogue and not pursue to road of demonstrations.

However, MDC deputy Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said the conditions that the MDC demands for dialogue have not changed.

“Mnangagwa is getting desperate. Our position has not changed. We can only take part in genuine, sincere and honest dialogue with no preconditions and under a mutually accepted mediator. For now, it’s political pressure.”