Tensions Mount in Zimbabwe as War Veterans Back Chiwenga, Call for Mnangagwa’s Resignation

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa is facing growing pressure from a faction of former liberation war veterans who have declared their support for Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and called for Mnangagwa’s resignation, citing rampant corruption and fears that the president is plotting to extend his rule beyond 2028 amid worsening economic and social turmoil.

The war veterans, who played a decisive role in the 2017 military intervention that toppled long-time leader Robert Mugabe and ushered Mnangagwa into power, have accused the president of betraying the goals of the liberation struggle. Their public dissent has reignited speculation of possible military intervention or another coup.

While rumours swirl that the military is backing Chiwenga’s political ambitions, the internal dynamics of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) tell a more complicated story. Sources close to the security sector suggest that Chiwenga does not command uniform support within the military’s top leadership, exposing deep-rooted divisions among the generals.

A key flashpoint that underscores these rifts dates back to 13 December 2008, when Air Marshal Perrance Shiri survived an assassination attempt while travelling to his farm. Shiri was ambushed and seriously injured by gunfire from unidentified assailants. Remarkably, he managed to drive himself to safety and alert Major-General Paradzayi Zimondi, then head of the Zimbabwe Prisons Services. Investigations later revealed that the weapons used in the attack were traced back to the Zimbabwe Defence Industries—further fuelling suspicions of internal power struggles within the military.

These historic tensions, coupled with corruption allegations and longstanding rivalries among top security officials like current ZDF commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, laid the groundwork for factionalism well before the 2017 coup. However, as chronicled in The Overthrow of Robert Mugabe, the military temporarily set aside its differences during that period to remove Mugabe, motivated by fears of political marginalisation and the erosion of their privileges.

In today’s political landscape, those unifying fears have dissipated. Several architects of the 2017 coup have since passed away, and Mnangagwa’s calculated use of patronage has helped him maintain key alliances within the military hierarchy—something Mugabe failed to do in his final years.

Chiwenga, once a central figure in the coup that propelled Mnangagwa to power, now finds himself navigating a fragmented military leadership, with his support base far from solid. His bid for greater political influence is complicated by Mnangagwa’s entrenched relationships within the security apparatus.

Although tensions continue to escalate, the prospect of another coup is not imminent. Analysts caution that should a military uprising occur, it would likely be led by disgruntled junior officers outside Mnangagwa’s patronage network—those more acutely affected by the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

Yet, coups spearheaded by lower-ranking soldiers have a low success rate—succeeding only around 32% of the time—and often plunge countries into further instability and violence. Such outcomes serve as a stark warning of the risks Zimbabwe faces as political discord and economic hardship deepen.

For now, the country remains on edge, with the loyalty of the military elite and the future of Mnangagwa’s presidency under increasing scrutiny.

