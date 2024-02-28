Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

Spread the love

Factions within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are reportedly locked in a fierce battle for control over the funeral proceedings of Moreblessing Ali, scheduled to take place at Zororo Memorial Park in Harare this coming Saturday.

A source who spoke to this publication said that the impending burial of Moreblessing, murdered two years ago by her alleged boyfriend, Pius Jamba, has become the focal point of a power struggle within the opposition, with various factions clandestinely vying for authority over the solemn event.

The same source revealed that these factions were actively engaging the Ali family in a bid to influence and ultimately control the funeral arrangements.

According to the source, both former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, and opposition activist and Ali family lawyer, Job Sikhala, want to speak during the burial of Moreblessing.

The source revealed that Sikhala had explicitly advised Moreblessing’s brother, Washington Ali, against permitting Chamisa to speak during the funeral proceedings.

The source cited Sikhala’s contention that Chamisa had not exerted significant efforts to demand justice for Moreblessing following her tragic murder.

Furthermore, the source revealed Sikhala’s strategic motives, asserting that he aims to leverage the extensive media coverage expected at Moreblessing’s burial to announce his forthcoming political endeavours.

Sikhala purportedly seeks to prevent Chamisa from garnering undue attention during Ali’s funeral, positioning himself as the central figure of the event.

“Sikhala has made it clear that Chamisa’s involvement in the funeral proceedings is unwarranted, given his perceived lack of advocacy for justice in Moreblessing’s case.

“Sikhala views this occasion as an opportune moment to elevate his own political profile and announce his next steps, and he is determined to ensure that Chamisa does not overshadow his objectives at Ali’s burial,” the source explained.

Political commentator, Elliot Choga, expressed dismay at the politicisation of the funeral, emphasising the need for respect and solemnity during such occasions.

“Funerals should serve as a time for reflection and mourning, not as a battleground for political gain,” Choga remarked, urging politicians to prioritise the grieving process over personal ambitions.

Given the potential for political tensions to escalate, Choga also called upon law enforcement authorities to ensure security and maintain order during Moreblessing’s burial.

“The presence of the police is crucial to prevent any disruptions or violence that may arise from the political discord surrounding the funeral,” he stated.

Meanwhile, last December, Jamba was convicted by High Court Judge Esther Muremba for the gruesome murder of Moreblessing, and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Source – Byo24News

