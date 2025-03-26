Temba Mliswa Slams Planned Anti-Mnangagwa Protests, Warns of Consequences

Spread the love

HARARE – Outspoken independent legislator and former ZANU PF stalwart, Temba Mliswa, has publicly criticised the planned 31 March demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, warning that unsanctioned protests could trigger a heavy-handed state response.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Mliswa cautioned against participation in the demonstration, which is purportedly being organised by war veteran and political activist Blessed “Bombshell” Geza.

The demonstration, which has been gaining traction on social media, is reportedly aimed at challenging Mnangagwa’s leadership and raising concerns over governance and economic hardships. However, Mliswa, known for his fiery and often controversial political commentary, has dismissed the approach as dangerous and ill-advised.

“Demonstration Must Be Properly Sanctioned” – Mliswa

Expressing his concerns about the planned protests, Mliswa acknowledged the constitutional right to demonstrate but insisted that such actions should be conducted within legal frameworks to avoid potential violence.

“While I endorse the right to demonstrate as enshrined in our Constitution, it is imperative such actions be properly sanctioned, to avert unfortunate outcomes,” he posted.

He further warned that without official approval, the protest could be deemed an act of insurrection against the government, leading to the use of state force to suppress it.

“In the absence of an unequivocal approval, I would counsel individuals to refrain from participation, as this could be construed as an insurrection against the government, which would instigate a response that may employ minimum force,” he cautioned.

Mliswa’s warnings come amid Zimbabwe’s history of violent crackdowns on protests, with previous demonstrations often resulting in heavy-handed police and military responses. He referenced past incidents where the use of “minimum force” escalated into brutal repression, leading to casualties.

“Historically, such ‘minimum force’ has regrettably escalated into violent and tragic confrontations. It is in our collective interest to eschew such chaos over matters that can be resolved through dialogue,” he stated.

His remarks suggest a growing fear that the state security apparatus, which has historically been deployed to crush dissent, will not hesitate to act decisively against the planned march.

While distancing himself from outrightly dismissing the concerns raised by war veterans, Mliswa acknowledged that they had legitimate grievances. However, he urged them to pursue constructive engagement rather than confrontation.

“I hold the War Veterans in the highest esteem, recognizing that they possess legitimate grievances that warrant attention. Figures such as Cde Mathibela muera Moyo are thus my elders, and I do not take them lightly. However, it is vital that their issues are addressed constructively, rather than through confrontational measures, as the State remains formidable against legally untenable actions,” he noted.

Mliswa also took a swipe at opposition figures and social media activists whom he accused of pushing for confrontation while failing to stand by their allies in times of crisis. He singled out opposition leaders such as Job Sikhala, Jameson Timba, and Jacob Ngarivhume, accusing their supporters of abandoning them when they were arrested.

“Furthermore, many individuals advocating for these actions are either absent from the arena of direct engagement or, if present, seemingly unprepared to partake in any meaningful fashion beyond digital platforms,” he wrote.

This was followed by an apparent jab at opposition supporters, saying they often fail to sustain their movements beyond online activism.

Instead of a direct confrontation with the government, Mliswa suggested an alternative approach—mobilising for a peaceful protest that demands Geza’s safe return, rather than attempting to topple Mnangagwa.

“In my view, a more prudent approach would be to organize a peaceful protest advocating for the cessation of perceived victimization faced by Geza, thereby calling for his peaceful return, rather than initiating a treasonous uprising against a democratically elected leader,” he advised.

Mliswa’s statements reflect the deepening divisions within Zimbabwe’s political landscape as tensions over Mnangagwa’s succession and governance continue to mount. With discontent simmering among war veterans, opposition groups, and activists, the political climate remains volatile.

Whether the planned 31 March protest will proceed despite his warnings remains to be seen, but history suggests that any attempt to challenge the state outside the bounds of the law could provoke a severe crackdown.

