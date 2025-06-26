Tagwirei sparks feud with Kasukuwere, Biti

Spread the love

agwirei, the founder of Sakunda Holdings – a company implicated in the controversial Command Agriculture scheme that allegedly cost the country over US$3 billion – insisted that many of his critics were themselves complicit in corruption. He accused them of deflecting attention from their own records by pointing fingers at others.

In what appeared to be a thinly veiled defence of his proximity to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Tagwirei said his approach mirrors that of the president, who he claimed focuses on building the country rather than naming and shaming corrupt individuals.

“The people who speak the most about corruption are the most corrupt,” he said. “Have you ever seen the President speak about people? He speaks about his vision. I follow the President’s vision – and the President’s vision is not about corruption; it is about building the country.”

However, observers say Tagwirei’s comments may have backfired, inadvertently portraying President Mnangagwa as indifferent to the devastating impact of corruption, which watchdogs and analysts say is bleeding Zimbabwe’s economy dry.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has previously warned that corruption poses a national security threat, while Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo disclosed last year that Zimbabwe loses around US$2 billion annually through graft and illicit financial flows.

Tagwirei’s outburst came amid growing scrutiny over his own role in government contracts and economic influence. The United States and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions on him and his businesses, accusing him of exploiting close ties with top government officials to win lucrative tenders – allegations he denies.

His comments also coincide with Zimbabwe’s continued poor performance on global anti-corruption rankings. According to Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Zimbabwe scored just 21 out of 100, ranking 158th out of 180 countries, signalling entrenched corruption in the public sector.

Saviour Kasukuwere, who once served as Local Government Minister before falling out with Mnangagwa’s faction, has been a vocal critic of the current administration from exile, often accusing it of state capture and elite plunder.

Tendai Biti, a former finance minister under the Government of National Unity, has also consistently criticised Tagwirei’s business empire, warning of the dangers of economic monopolies tied to ruling elites.

While neither Biti nor Kasukuwere has yet responded to the latest remarks, analysts say the feud underscores growing divisions within Zimbabwe’s elite class as they battle for influence in a volatile political and economic landscape.

As the 2028 election cycle begins to take shape, Tagwirei’s public statements are being watched closely amid speculation that he may be positioning himself for a more active political role following his recent appointment to ZANU PF’s central committee. – Herald