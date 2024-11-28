Suspended Harare Town Clerk Summoned to Testify Again Amid Fresh Allegations

HARARE – Suspended Harare Town Clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango, has been recalled to testify before the Harare Commission on Thursday, as new revelations emerge during ongoing public hearings into the city’s governance and financial irregularities.

Chisango’s earlier testimony implicated city councillors in distributing over 5,000 illegal plots ahead of last year’s harmonised elections. He also alleged rampant corruption, claiming councillors had misappropriated millions of dollars on frequent workshops and seminars while demanding bribes to override his decisions.

The suspended clerk is now set to face questioning on additional allegations, including the non-remittance of funds by Harare Quarry and its involvement in undisclosed agreements with other companies.

Chisango will also be pressed to explain the city’s controversial decision to reject a US$350,000 locally developed Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system in favour of a significantly more expensive foreign alternative.

The Harare Commission’s inquiry comes as the capital city struggles with deteriorating infrastructure, widespread corruption, and financial mismanagement. Critics have called for greater accountability and reforms to restore public trust in local governance.

The hearings are being closely watched, with residents and stakeholders hopeful that they will result in concrete action to address long-standing issues of mismanagement and corruption in Harare’s municipal administration.