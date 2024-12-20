Stephen Mutamba Appointed New Police Commissioner-General

Spread the love

HARARE – In a significant development, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba as the new Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The announcement was made through a press statement issued by the Office of the President and Cabinet on December 20, 2024.

The appointment, made in accordance with Section 221(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, will take effect on January 1, 2025. Mutamba, a seasoned law enforcement professional, will take over the helm of the ZRP as the country continues to focus on enhancing national security and upholding the rule of law.

Dr. M. Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, confirmed the appointment, emphasizing the President’s confidence in Mutamba’s ability to lead the police force effectively during a time of critical national importance.

Mutamba’s appointment is seen as a strategic move aimed at strengthening the police service amid the evolving challenges faced by the nation. The ZRP has been at the forefront of maintaining peace and order in Zimbabwe, and this leadership change signals a renewed focus on bolstering the institution’s operational effectiveness.

As the Commissioner-General, Mutamba is expected to spearhead reforms, enhance professionalism, and foster public confidence in the police force. His extensive experience and dedication to duty are anticipated to play a pivotal role in achieving these goals.

This appointment comes at a time when Zimbabwe continues to address key issues related to governance, security, and socio-economic stability.

Sanctions

Mutamba has been slapped with sanctions by the United States for “undermining Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also removed eleven individuals from the Specially Designated Nationals List under the Zimbabwe sanctions programme, most of them deceased.

“Over the past two years, Mutamba has taken actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties who oppose the policies of the ruling Zanu PF party,” OFAC said in a statement Thursday.

“In 2020, Mutamba supported Zimbabwe security services’ use of pressure and intimidation on prominent opposition figures. Also in 2020, Mutamba supported the uneven enforcement of a Covid-related curfew, encouraging security forces to limit opposition activities and did not allow for foreign national officials located in Zimbabwe to meet with Zimbabwean opposition parties or civil society groups.

“In 2021, Mutamba advocated that vote tallies not be displayed outside polling locations and that international observers should not be allowed to monitor the 2023 elections.”

Brian E. Nelson, the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said: “It is imperative that Zanu PF allow full participation across the political spectrum in next year’s elections.

“The United States continues to stand with the Zimbabwean people against unjust actions against political opponents or assaults on Zimbabwe’s democracy by the Zanu PF.”

With the designation, Mutamba’s property and interests in property located in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more in the aggregate by Mutamba are also blocked.

