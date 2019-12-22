South African Prophet reveals deep plots in Zimbabwe

South African based leader of Holy Ghost Embassy Prophet DD Isaacs has urged Zimbabweans to pray against trying times that might take place in the next three months which might cause two Senior political leaders in the nation to engage in a fight that will cause bloodshed.

DD Isaacs revealed that Zimbabwe is headed for trying times and people need to pray for Zimbabwe. Prophet DD Isaacs revealed that there is a political fight looming between two very senior political figures and this fight will see a lot of bloodshed.

He mentioned to this reporter, the names of the politicians who are headed for a political show of force as they seek to out fox each other for political power.

The clergyman said he will reveal more details on the 31st of December during the Night of New Beginning service set to be held in Lusaka Zambia.

Isaacs who is Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s spiritual son said Zimbabwe was blessed to have true men of God and solid founders of the Prophetic Movement such as Baba Ezekiel Guti.

He mentioned that the foundation of the Prophetic Movement in Zimbabwe was solid and this has seen the rise of Prophets such as Emmanuel Makandiwa, Uebert Angel among others.

His statement comes in contrast with Bishop CB Motondo who said that the Prophetic Movement was wrongly introduced in Zimbabwe.

MOTONDO made the remarks on national radio Star FM’s Faith on trial with RK.

Isaacs stated that it is because of the powerful men of God such as Baba Guti, Emmanuel Makandiwa and others that Zimbabwe is still a peaceful nation despite harsh economic and political challenges which could have degenerated into civil war had they occurred in any other African country.

Isaacs is set to hold prayer meetings in Zimbabwe to pray for the nation and its restoration.