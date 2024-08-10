SA Introduces Directive to Streamline Work Permit Applications for Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – In a significant move to address the looming expiration of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP), South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, has announced a new technical directive aimed at accelerating the work permit application process for ZEP holders.

With approximately 178,000 ZEP holders currently residing and working in South Africa, the pressure to secure regular work permits has intensified as the 2025 expiration date approaches. In response, both Zimbabwean nationals and their employers have been actively seeking mainstream work permits to ensure continued legal employment.

The push for a more efficient application process began in 2022 when Aaron Motsoaledi, the then Minister of Home Affairs, introduced a waiver allowing ZEP holders to apply for work visas without needing certifications from the Department of Labour and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). This waiver was intended to simplify the transition from the ZEP scheme.

However, Schreiber pointed out a critical oversight: the waiver for the SAQA certificate was mistakenly left out of notifications sent to ZEP holders. “This oversight undermined the waiver’s intent, creating confusion among home affairs officials on how to process the applications,” Schreiber explained. A legal review confirmed that this error needed correction through a technical amendment.

The amendment was officially published on Wednesday, with Schreiber expressing optimism about its impact. “With this correction, we aim to expedite the transition from the ZEP to mainstream work visas for those who contribute to the economy and meet the legal requirements,” he said. He also clarified that while the waiver speeds up the application process, it does not affect the final decision, as all relevant criteria must still be met for approval.

Schreiber also addressed the significant backlog of visa applications, which had reached 306,000 by the end of May. To tackle this, the department’s “backlog team” is now operating in two shifts daily to reduce delays.

In conclusion, Schreiber emphasized that the technical amendment is part of a broader effort by the Home Affairs Department to remove regulatory hurdles and clear existing backlogs, ensuring a smoother process for all applicants.

