South Africa Unjustly Targeted by US Over Land Reform, Says Mnangagwa

Harare, Zimbabwe – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused the United States of unfairly punishing South Africa for pursuing policies in its national interest, drawing parallels to Zimbabwe’s own experience with sanctions following its historic Land Reform Programme.

Speaking to journalists at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon his return from the SADC-East African Community (EAC) summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Mnangagwa emphasized the shared resilience of Zimbabwe and South Africa against foreign pressure.

“Both South Africa and Zimbabwe are seasoned in the struggle for independence and freedom. The imperialists can do what they do, but we shall pursue what we think is best for our countries,” Mnangagwa declared.

“South Africa has been punished not for doing anything against any country, but for doing what they think is best for themselves. That was the case with Zimbabwe.”

The comments come in response to a recent executive order by US President Donald Trump, which cut assistance and aid to South Africa, citing concerns over the country’s newly enacted Expropriation Act. The US claims the law discriminates against “ethnic minority Afrikaners” and enables the seizure of agricultural property without compensation.

In a statement, South Africa’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation rejected the allegations, calling the executive order factually inaccurate and part of a “campaign of misinformation and propaganda.” The statement added, “It is disappointing to observe that such narratives seem to have found favour among decision-makers in the United States of America.”

The US order also prioritizes humanitarian relief for Afrikaners through the US Refugee Admissions Programme, a move Pretoria described as “ironic” given the economic privilege of the Afrikaner community compared to vulnerable asylum seekers from other parts of the world.

Land Reform at the Center of Tensions

South Africa’s Expropriation Act, signed into law on January 23, allows for land expropriation without compensation under specific circumstances, such as when land is unused or poses a risk to the public. President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the law, stating it aims to address historical injustices and ensure equitable access to land.

Land ownership remains a contentious issue in South Africa, with most private farmland still owned by white individuals three decades after the end of apartheid. The government has faced mounting pressure to address racial disparities in land ownership, a legacy of colonial and apartheid-era policies.

Zimbabwe faced similar sanctions in the early 2000s following its Fast-Track Land Reform Programme, which redistributed land from white farmers to Black Zimbabweans. The US and its allies framed the sanctions as promoting human rights and democracy, but Mnangagwa and others argue they were punitive measures aimed at undermining Zimbabwe’s sovereignty.

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate

The US executive order also criticizes South Africa for its foreign policy positions, including its accusation of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and its strengthened ties with Iran. Washington claims these actions undermine US foreign policy and pose a national security risk.

The order mandates the suspension of all US foreign aid to South Africa unless explicitly authorized and directs the development of a plan to resettle Afrikaners in the US through the Refugee Admissions Programme. It stipulates that South Africa must reverse its policies before the US considers restoring aid.

Relations between the two nations have been strained for years, exacerbated by South Africa’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and its joint military exercises with Russia and China. The US has also accused South Africa of secretly supplying weapons to Russia, a claim Pretoria denies.

South Africa’s Defiant Stance

In his State of the Nation Address last week, President Ramaphosa struck a defiant tone, vowing that South Africa “will not be bullied.” He emphasized the country’s commitment to sovereignty and constitutional democracy, stating, “We are a resilient people. We will stand together as a united nation and speak with one voice in defence of our national interests.”

As diplomatic tensions continue to escalate, South Africa remains committed to finding peaceful resolutions to disputes while standing firm on its policies. The standoff with the US underscores the broader geopolitical challenges facing developing nations as they navigate a world increasingly defined by nationalism and protectionism.

