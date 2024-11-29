South Africa Extends Validity of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) to 2025 Amid Court Ruling

Spread the love

Johannesburg,– Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has announced a 12-month extension for Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP), allowing holders to remain in South Africa until 28 November 2025.

The announcement, according to News24, made through the government gazette on Friday, comes as part of a commitment to fulfil a court order issued by the Gauteng High Court, which found the termination of the ZEP unlawful.

Previously, Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa faced a deadline of Friday, 29 November, to apply for a new one-year exemption permit or face the risk of being deemed undocumented. Schreiber’s decision grants the Zimbabweans an additional year, with the current permits remaining valid throughout this period.

In his statement, Schreiber emphasized the need for consultation with ZEP holders and other stakeholders regarding the future of the permit system, noting that the Immigration Advisory Board (IAB) will oversee the process, ensuring compliance with the Gauteng High Court’s order. The court had ruled in June 2023 that the termination of the ZEP had been unlawful, granting relief to the 178,000 Zimbabweans who were at risk of deportation and barred from re-entering South Africa.

As part of the minister’s directive, Schreiber confirmed that no ZEP holder would be arrested or deported for not having a valid exemption certificate during this transitional period. They would also be allowed to enter or depart South Africa, as long as they met all other requirements for entry and exit.

The extension also addresses ongoing concerns among Zimbabwean migrants who had faced uncertainty after the previous deadline for applying for new permits. With the new ruling, those holding ZEPs are granted additional time to adjust their immigration status in line with the government’s revised procedures, avoiding the immediate risk of being declared undesirable.

Schreiber’s decision is viewed as a step toward providing a more structured and fair process for Zimbabweans who have been in South Africa under the exemption permits, while also complying with the court’s directive. The IAB’s work, which will focus on ensuring fair implementation, will play a crucial role in determining the long-term future of the ZEP programme.

For now, the extension provides much-needed clarity for Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa, who will have the next 12 months to prepare for any further changes in the immigration landscape.

