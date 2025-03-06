Socialite Alleges Assassination Plot and CIO Rituals in ZANU PF Succession Battles

Spread the love

HARARE – Socialite and activist Susan Mutami has made explosive claims regarding internal conflicts within ZANU PF, alleging that state security agents were involved in assassination plots and ritual practices during the ruling party’s succession battles.

Mutami, speaking via her social media platform, recounted a harrowing account of how the late Professor Jonathan Moyo’s daughter was allegedly assassinated by a state-sponsored hit squad at the height of ZANU PF’s leadership struggle. She claimed that intelligence operatives within the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) engaged in ritualistic blood-drinking practices as part of a cleansing tradition dating back to the liberation war.

“As you all know, tragically, Prof Jonathan Moyo’s daughter was eliminated by a hit squad during the peak of ZANU PF succession battles. I had been following the story closely behind the scenes, and the day I saw him cry at the funeral broke me into pieces. To make matters worse, she was buried without her most precious organ,” Mutami alleged.

She further claimed that assassins within the CIO consume the blood of their victims as part of a ritualistic cleansing process, a practice allegedly rooted in wartime traditions.

Alleged Plot Against Mugabe’s Son

Mutami also disclosed that she had uncovered a covert plot to assassinate Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe. She alleged that the plot was a form of political retribution, stemming from grievances held against former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

“I happened to stumble upon a covert file where people were planning to eliminate Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe because his mother had stepped on their toes. My conscience wouldn’t let me rest, and I didn’t want Dr. Grace Mugabe to go through what Prof Jonathan Moyo had gone through,” she said.

According to Mutami, she personally informed the late President Mugabe of the assassination plan through a trusted CIO contact. She claimed that Mugabe was shocked by her revelations, as even the intelligence organisation lacked such information.

“They asked me to repeat the story five times. Happyton Bonyongwe knows about this story. They investigated my claims, which turned out to be true, and President Mugabe was shocked how I had managed to gather that kind of information because the organisation didn’t have the data, and I wasn’t trained to do that kind of work,” she added.

Job Offers from Intelligence Agencies

Mutami stated that, impressed by her intelligence-gathering capabilities, Mugabe personally offered her a position within the CIO. However, she declined the offer, citing her lack of interest in intelligence work and reluctance to relocate back to Zimbabwe.

“I was offered employment in the CIO by the late President Mugabe himself, but I politely declined the offer because I didn’t do a gesture of goodwill for a reward,” she revealed.

Additionally, she claimed that Zimbabwe’s Defence Intelligence also reached out with a job offer and professional training, but former Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso (SB) Moyo opposed her recruitment.

“SB Moyo got wind of the proposal and called for an urgent meet-up. He angrily asked if I was out of my mind. He didn’t want me in the system but by his side whenever he needed me. He gave me an option to choose between him and the Defence Intelligence job offer, and of course, you all know I loved that man. I chose him, and to date, I don’t have any regrets,” she stated.

Calls for Reflection Amidst Internal ZANU PF Power Struggles

Mutami concluded by urging ZANU PF members to consider the innocent lives affected by their political battles. She lamented the cycle of violence and betrayal within the ruling party, warning that power struggles often result in collateral damage.

“As you fight each other in ZANU PF, always think of the innocent casualties that might suffer because of your actions. ZANU is like a beast that devours its own grandchildren,” she said.

Her remarks have reignited discussions on the murky nature of Zimbabwe’s political landscape, where allegations of assassinations, internal purges, and intelligence plots have long been whispered in political circles. However, ZANU PF and government officials have yet to respond to her claims.

