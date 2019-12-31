Slain cop burial today

The Kadoma policeman, Constable Wonder Hokoyo, who was hacked to death by machete wielding artisanal miners, is set to be buried today in Triangle, Masvingo.

Family spokesperson Mr Benjamin Mutubuki, who is a brother to the late Cnst Hokoyo, told The Herald yesterday that the body was sent to Harare for post-mortem.

“It will be carried to Masvingo tonight (last night),” he said.

“We were all waiting for the body and are now leaving for Triangle where we expect his body to be laid to rest tomorrow (today).”

Mr Mutubuki said Cnst Hokoyo (27) — who lost his parents at a young age — was hard-working and keen to uplift his family.

“Being the young brother of Wonder who has mysteriously passed on in Battlefields, I am still finding it difficult to accept his passing on because he was the elder brother who was taking care of us,” he said.

Mr Mutubuki urged Government to criminalise the use of machetes in gold mining areas.

Cnst Hokoyo’s father-in-law, Mr Venson Nyasulu, said he was still waiting for him to come for introductions.

“Hokoyo was my son-in-law and we were yet to meet after he recently paid bride price for my daughter,” he said.

“I was actually waiting for him to come home, only to receive a phone call that he had been attacked by these machete wielding thugs.

“My son-in-law died on duty, protecting the people of Zimbabwe. Now he is no more. He was still young and left behind his wife and a little child.

“I am in pain and cannot accept this. Only God knows how to punish the perpetrators.”

The family requested to visit the crime scene yesterday and was escorted by Officer Commanding Kadoma District, Chief Superintendent Kezias Karuru, and the Officer-in-Charge, ZRP Battlefields, Inspector Happiness Nyadzawo.

Cnst Hokoyo joined the force in 2013.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has described the killing of Cnst Hokoyo as “callous and unwarranted”, adding that police officers on duty or in their spare time have a right to life, which is God-given and constitutionally guaranteed.

“This fundamental right is sacrosanct and should be respected and protected by all and sundry in a free and democratic society, which Zimbabwe is,” said ZHRC.

“The law, of course, must take its full course in the barbaric instances of this nature.”