Simba Makoni’s death rumours denied by close friend

Reports circulating on social media claiming that former Finance Minister Simba Makoni has passed away are false, according to his close friend Dr. Ibbo Mandaza. The rumors had suggested that the 74-year-old Makoni died suddenly near Rusape.

In a statement issued today, Dr. Mandaza vehemently denied the reports, stating, “Simba Makoni is alive and well. This is mischief, and not for the first time.”

The false reports had spread quickly on various social media platforms, sparking confusion and concern among many. However, Dr. Mandaza reassured the public that Makoni is in good health, urging people to disregard the baseless claims.

Simba Makoni, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s political and economic landscape, served as Finance Minister in the government of President Robert Mugabe and has remained an influential figure in the country’s development. Despite the ongoing rumors, his family and friends have not released any statements suggesting otherwise.

This is not the first time that rumors of Makoni’s death have surfaced, and his supporters have called on social media users to be more cautious and responsible when sharing unverified information.

Makoni’s friends and associates continue to rally around him, dismissing the malicious rumors and reaffirming his well-being.

