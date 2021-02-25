Shut up MDC-A youth tells Kembo

MDC Alliance youth leader Tererai Obey Sithole has blasted Vice President Kembo Mohadi after his press statement on his alleged illicit multiple sexual relationships with married women.

Sithole took it to Micro blogging Twitter saying Mohadi has no moral ground after he alleged hacking of his privacy and voice cloning.

“Kembo Mohadi has moral ground to speak about right to privacy given that he sits in the presidium of brutal regime that had utter disregard of the same right. Mamy activists have appeared in court countless times with their calls &texts being used as evidence #ShutUpKembo,” Sithole said.

Mohadi said nothing is going to change and his future is determined by president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“I remain a committed leader, father, cadre and servant of this great nation. So, nothing is going to change because all this is concocted to tarnish my image. If anything is going to happen it is going to be His Excellency who will determine my future.”