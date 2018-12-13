Shingi Munyeza calls for Zanu PF-MDC dialogue

Faith Ministries pastor and businessman Shingi Munyeza has urged Zanu PF and the MDC to dialogue.

He urged Zanu PF and MDC to put their differences aside and focus on nation building. Munyeza told the Daily News that pastors are currently working with the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to facilitate the national healing process. Said Munyeza:

The Church has always been ready to engage, dialogue, mediate and lead on national issues when called upon to do so. We are therefore pleading with the political players to put Zimbabweans first in their aspirations so we move the country forward on all fronts.

Nothing stops the church to be on the fore front, we have done it in the past. Our role is always to bring warring parties to the table, engage, dialogue, mediate and reconcile. At the moment we are working closely with the NPRC on national healing.