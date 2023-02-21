Senior ZANU PF Officials Eye Energy Mutodi’s Seat

Senior ZANU PF politicians in the Goromonzi West constituency are reportedly eyeing Energy Mutodi‘s seat following his relocation to Masvingo.

Mutodi, a former Information deputy minister, will not contest for the seat after he relocated to Masvingo province.

According to NewsDay, seasoned ZANU PF politicians – Bornface Mutize and Beata Nyamupinga – are leading the race to take Energy Mutodi’s seat.

Mutize is a ZANU PF central committee member, while Nyamupinga is a former MP of the same constituency.

A senior ZANU PF official in the province who declined to be named confirmed that mobilisation for support has already begun in the constituency. The official said:

After Mutodi announced that he is relocating to Masvingo, some candidates began showing up. We have top Zanu PF officials like Mutize and Nyamupinga, who have publicly declared their interests to contest in the area. It is no longer a secret.

ZANU PF provincial political commissar Lincoln Matare told NewsDay that no one has been given the green light to campaign as the party was occupied with preparations for the 2023 elections.

In 2018, Mutodi won by a narrow margin after the opposition MDC Alliance fielded two candidates, which split the party’s vote.

Energy Mutodi is now a provincial member of ZANU PF’s Masvingo province. – Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...