Selfe-exiled Harare city council boss pleads with Chamisa for return

EMBATTLED Harare City Council human and capital development director Dr Cainos Chingombe secretly met with MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa as he desperately tries to get support for his comeback to the capital city where he was the acting town clerk.

This followed reports that he also recently met MDC Southerton legislator Mr Peter Moyo believed to be a nephew to Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo to enhance his return.

“He met with Mr Chamisa as he sought to appeal to the opposition to enable him to return to his job. He is banking on the fact that the MDC councillors are divided and if Chamisa leans on his loyalists, they could influence the return of Chingombe,” said a source.

Chingombe was suspended from the corruption-riddled city council after he was alleged to have awarded himself allowances and retrenchment packages, a move deemed not in tandem with good corporate governance. The case is pending before the courts.

Contacted, Chingombe claimed to have never met with Mr Chamisa saying he will return to his job as the law is on his side.

“I have never met anyone of the alleged people. l have never had interaction with people from political parties. It’s a scheme by council cartels who are desperate to block my return in fear of the dirty shenanigans they engaged in my absence. The council is on its knees because of these few cartels with personal agendas. We have more than 50 top and middle managers on suspension implicated in land scams both on full salary and benefits.

Dr Chingombe said when Minister Moyo assumed office he was already on suspension and had never had personal interaction with him except through a petition to his office together with other three directors who cited irregularities on their suspensions in 2017.

MDC presidential spokesman Dr Nkululeko Sibanda refused to comment since Monday as he only blue ticked Whatsapp messages sent to his mobile number. Dr Chingombe was suspended in 2017, before being reinstated in November last year and subsequently fired in April this year and challenged his dismissal before the courts and now wants to be reinstated. He also recently won a labour case against Harare City Council after its lawyers filed defective papers at the Labour Court.

Part of the message that circulated on social media alleging that Dr Chingombe met the alleged personnel reads: “I have it on good authority that Chingombe recently visited Chamisa begging him to influence councillors to endorse his return at the town house.”

It further reads: “We heard that Chingombe visited Peter Moyo who is Southerton MP and nephew to Minister July Moyo seeking him to sweet talk his uncle so that he can be influenced to be hired as the town clerk or if not possible then as an appointment in the local government ministry.” – Herald