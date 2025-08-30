Sekai Holland Praises Chiwenga’s Heroism and Nation-Building Role

CASCAIS, Portugal – Zimbabweans were given a glimpse into the military and nation-building exploits of Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga during testimony by Hon. Sekai Holland at the 2019 Nation Building Horasis Conference in Cascais, Portugal.

Hon. Holland highlighted Gen. Chiwenga’s bravery and leadership during the United Nations Operation in Somalia (UNOSOM II) in 1993. According to her testimony, his decisive actions during the Battle of Mogadishu, codenamed Operation Gothic Serpent, were instrumental in saving the lives of several American soldiers.

Beyond Somalia, Hon. Holland praised Gen. Chiwenga’s contributions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, where he played a critical role in military engagements that supported regional stability and nation-building efforts.

“Zimbabweans, we have a seasoned nation builder among us,” she said, emphasising his commitment to duty and service.

Holland also called for Zimbabweans to support Gen. Chiwenga’s efforts against corruption, noting that rooting out graft is essential for building an inclusive economy that benefits the entire nation rather than a small circle of well-connected elites.

The testimony paints VP Chiwenga not only as a military strategist but as a committed figure in regional development and national service, underscoring his experience and dedication to building a stronger Zimbabwe.