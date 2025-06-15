Sangoma invades Bindura prison

Spread the love

In a heartwarming display of corporate social responsibility, popular Glendale-based traditional healer Peter ‘Sekuru Nyangatayani’ Chingudzi, donated pads, groceries, winter wear and toiletries worth hundreds of United States dollars to the Bindura Prison inmates.

This philanthropic event brought joy to inmates on Saturday.

A former inmate, Frank Vhera, was among Sekuru Nyangatayani’s donation team, and he brought hope to fellow inmates after encouraging them that their jail term is a phase.

Speaking at the event, Vhera, who saved for a year on assault charges, said he convinced Sekuru Nyangatayani to come and donate to the prison.

“My good friends, we came here with my brother Sekuru Nyangatayani. I told him to remember you as he usually donates to different people, so this time I convinced him to remember you, and he agreed,” Vhera said amid thunderous cheering.

“So we brought winter wear and various goods because I know it’s winter, so we need to fight the cold,” Vhera added.

The soft-spoken Sangoma met inmates, both male and female, with joy.

“It is my joy to come and donate various goods here, yes, my brother told me to come and see you and above all make a donation so as l always do, l then saw it fit to donate these goods to you guys,” he said amid thunderous cheering.

To express their joy, Bindura prison choir unleashed sweet a cappella music, which prompted Sekuru Ngangatayani to splash $100 on the group.

Meanwhile, the Sangoma is also in partnership with musician Chipo Muchegwa in donating goods to people living with disabilities.

Source – Byo24News