Sangoma fails to resurrect dead boy

A traditional healer from Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo tried without success to resurrect the lifeless body of a boy who drowned in a pool last week.

B-Metro caught up with Sithembinkosi Mafika (63), who is the late Paul Sibanda’s grandmother.

She said after she was informed that her grandson had drowned in Emagodini pool in Pelandaba West she informed her neighbour Sibonile Mhlanga (46) who is a traditional healer.

“We went to the pool and retrieved the body. He assured me that my grandson had not died, but he was just lying unconscious,” she said.

A close family member who requested not to be named said: “Mhlanga convinced the granny that her grandson could be resuscitated. Mhlanga and the granny took the body to a bush, Mhlanga prepared fire and burnt herbs while calling her grandson to life. But his bid to resurrect him failed.”