Sakunda Boss, Kuda Tagwirei Flees To Britain – Report

A ZANU PF Member of Parliament, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, said Kuda Tagwirei has fled Zimbabwe for the United Kingdom on a 10-year visa.

Wadyajena added that Tagwirei, who is linked to Sakunda Holdings and the controversial Command Agriculture programme, fled with his wife and children to Britain after he was denied a visa to the United States of America.

Writing on microblogging site Twitter on Thursday, Wadyajena said:

Kuda Tagwirei,@Trafigura’s affiliate flees to @UKinZimbabwe on 10yr visa with wife & kids after a tip-off that ALL his shady accounts were to be frozen. Initial plan to run to the US failed after being denied a visa. This savage economic saboteur tried to bring Zim to its knees. Time is up.

Tagwirei has been in the news of late after his company Sakunda Holdings had its accounts frozen on suspicions of money laundering.

